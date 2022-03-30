GTT is Selected by EPS and HSHI to Design 3 LNG Container Vessel Tanks

[By: GTT]

GTT has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, for the fuel tank design of three LNG-fueled container vessels on behalf of the Singapore-based shipping company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

These three new vessels, each with a capacity of 7,700 containers, will be equipped with LNG tanks, each holding up to 6,000 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the three vessels will take place during the second half of 2024.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are very pleased and proud that our partners Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Eastern Pacific Shipping are again choosing GTT technology, following an initial order for three vessels announced earlier this year. The trust placed in us by EPS, a leading shipping company in the field of LNG as marine fuel, underlines GTT's position as a technological reference in this market and as a key player in the energy transition."

Thomas Preben Hansen, Commercial Director of Eastern Pacific Shipping, declared: “Eastern Pacific Shipping is pleased to partner with GTT on this project. LNG plays a key role in EPS’ alternative marine fuel programme and will be an essential commodity as the world and industry, transition to cleaner energy solutions. GTT’s innovative technology provides the infrastructure needed for us to safely and efficiently transport and use LNG onboard. We look forward to continuing our partnership with GTT as we expand our decarbonisation and environmental preservation efforts.”

