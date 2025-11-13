GTMaritime Launches New Human Risk Management Platform

[By: GTMaritime]

As cyber threats targeting the maritime sector continue to evolve, GTMaritime, a leading provider of secure maritime data communications solutions, has introduced a new Human Risk Management (HRM) platform designed to help ship operators, managers, and maritime businesses build a security-savvy workforce and safeguard critical vessel communications.

With the 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report by Verizon revealing that 85% of cybersecurity breaches involve the human element, GTMaritime’s own research highlights the urgency for maritime-specific cyber training. Controlled phishing simulations carried out across multiple vessels revealed that 15% of maritime users clicked on malicious links, and 7% submitted personal data—figures significantly higher than global industry averages of 2-5%.

“Even a single phishing email can compromise shipboard operations or communications systems,” says Jamie Jones, Chief Operating Officer of GTMaritime. “With the human element now the biggest factor in cybersecurity incidents across all industries, the maritime sector can no longer afford to overlook human risk.”

By ensuring seafarers and shore-based teams alike have the knowledge and awareness to respond to evolving threats, HRM enables maritime organisations to strengthen resilience to targeted attacks such as phishing and prevent user-related breaches that can lead to data loss, fines, and financial damage.

Another advantage of GTMaritime’s HRM service is that it enables operators to demonstrate compliance with key maritime cybersecurity frameworks, including IMO Resolution MSC.428(98), IACS E26/E27, ISO 27001, and NIST standards, which highlight the need for regular cyber awareness training.

By integrating HRM into daily operations, GTMaritime helps companies measure, reduce, and monitor human cyber risk without draining internal resources or productivity. “In an era when vessel connectivity and data exchange are essential, protecting maritime communications starts with people,” says Jamie Jones.

For more information, please visit GTMaritime Human Risk Management.