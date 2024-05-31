Greensea IQ Releases White Paper on the Impact of EverClean Service

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ, a leader in marine robotics software and integrated solutions, announces the release of a new white paper detailing the significant impact of its EverClean service on fuel consumption and powering efficiency for two cruise vessels.

The white paper, titled “Powering and Fuel Consumption Impact of EverClean Service on Two Vessels,” presents comprehensive data demonstrating the benefits of proactive hull cleaning. The study highlights remarkable fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions achieved through regular use of EverClean robots.

Key Findings:

Vessel 1 experienced a 2.5% reduction in powering needs, saving approximately 80 metric tons of fuel and reducing CO2 emissions by 256 metric tons over 90 days.

Vessel 2, benefiting from seven months of proactive cleaning, saw a 20% improvement in powering performance, saving 320 metric tons of fuel and cutting CO2 emissions by 1,024 metric tons.

“We are excited to share these findings, which underscore the efficiency and environmental benefits of our EverClean service,” said Rob Howard, Chief Growth Officer at Greensea IQ. “As the only fielded service available to address this problem, our always clean approach to hull maintenance has cleaned over 308,000 sq. meters of hull surface since launching the service. This not only enhances vessel performance but also contributes significantly to sustainability efforts in the maritime industry.”