GoodFuel's Supplies Unifeeder with Sustainable Advanced Biofuel

[By: GoodFuels]

Sustainable biofuels pioneer GoodFuels and the international feeder and shortsea company Unifeeder have together completed their first bunkering of sustainable marine biofuel in the Port of Rotterdam, the companies have announced today.

Under this new partnership, the shortsea container ship Elbsummer was bunkered with a blend of marine biofuel produced from 100% sustainable feedstock and marine gasoil (MGO) before starting its journey towards Helsinki, Finland.

This is the first bio-bunkering between GoodFuels and Unifeeder, and aligns with both companies’ ambition to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of European transportation and improve the environmental impact of the shipping industry.

As a market leader and pioneer in the sustainable fuels field, GoodFuels supplies sustainable biofuels to the global shipping industry that ‘drop in’ existing engines without requiring any modifications to the engine components or fuel infrastructure, and enable instant decarbonisation impact.

GoodFuels’ sustainable marine biofuels reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% well-to-exhaust, and eliminate SOx emissions almost entirely. Its entire portfolio of biofuels are 100% sustainable because they are produced from various certified feedstocks labelled as waste or residue.

Similarly to GoodFuels, Unifeeder – which is owned by global end-to-end logistics firm DP World – is also positioning itself as a frontrunner for sustainability in shipping, and is fully dedicated to reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions with its own target of decarbonising its fleet by 50% by 2040. Partnering with GoodFuels is an impactful and immediate way of Unifeeder achieving these goals by using a solution that is market-ready and available today.

Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodFuels, commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to see Unifeeder join the ranks of our maritime pioneer partners committed to sustainability. This partnership demonstrates once again that solutions do already exist today to reduce emissions from shipping. Our marine biofuels respect the environment on all fronts, as they are sourced from feedstocks that are sustainable and do not compete with food production or cause deforestation.”

Also remarking on the announcement, Timm Niebergall, Shortsea Director at Unifeeder, said: “We are delighted by the results of this first bio-bunkering, which is in line with our long-term commitment towards the environment. Shortsea shipping already provides a greener alternative to inland transport, and GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuel is a meaningful solution that allows us to reduce our emissions in an immediate, significant and measurable way.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.