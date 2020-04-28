GONDAN Builds Two 120 POB CSOVs

Source: GONDAN Shipbuilders

GONDAN Shipbuilders has started the construction of two CSOVs (Commissioning Service Operation Vessels) of 88.30m length and 19.70m beam, designed by the Norwegian firm Salt Ship Design, for the owner Østensjø Rederi A / S.

Designed with the aim of becoming the world's most environmentally friendly and most efficient vessels of their kind, they are part of an ambitious construction program, announced by the owner last year, to address the offshore wind market.

All of their onboard systems have been designed to optimize the energy efficiency of the vessels, minimizing their carbon footprint and allowing a stable and safe operation, even in adverse weather conditions. Among them:

- First vessel to incorporate technology that will allow zero-emission operation in the future, thanks to the use of hydrogen

- First vessel with Blue Drive + C Star diesel-electric propulsion, which reduces fuel consumption

- First vessel equipped with eVSP propellers. This fully electrical technology, consisting on a high-quality permanent-magnet electric motor directly integrated into the Voith Schneider propeller, achieves significant reductions in weight and in fuel consumption while minimizing acoustic emissions.

- five ton / 24m 3D Motion Compensated Colibri Crane

- Electrically-powered crew transfer system (gangway + elevator), equipped with an integrated remote control system and with energy recovery capabilities, storing the excess of energy in the ship’s battery pack in order to meet peaks in power demand.

- Advanced Heat Recovery System, which allows a better use of energy and the consequent reduction in consumption and emissions.

- Stabilization systems for static and dynamic modes

- Accommodation for 120 people (97 technicians and 23 crew)

With this contract, GONDAN Shipbuilders has a track record of four vessels for the offshore wind energy sector and 15 vessels built for the Norwegian shipowner.

