Global Data Systems Expands Executive Team

Mike Guidroz By The Maritime Executive 03-12-2020 05:25:06

Global Data Systems, a leading managed service provider, announced today that Mike Guidroz has joined the executive management team as Vice President of Business Development. Guidroz will lead the company in overseeing the organization’s business development activities by building sound business relationships in key enterprise accounts, specifically in the Oil & Gas and Marine Transportation industries. Guidroz will nurture Global Data Systems’ sales activities and strategies to enable the continued growth and success of the organization.

With over 31 years of communications experience, Guidroz brings a deep understanding of technical design and implementation of satellite and terrestrial communications in the Oil & Gas and Marine Transportation industries. His expertise speaks for itself as an all-around asset to the Global Data Systems organization.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the team”, said Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems. “We are making strides as a company and having someone of Mike Guidroz’s expertise will help to advance our business objectives. His past success is exceptional, and I look forward to the foundation he sets forth here.”

“It is an honor to join the Global Data Systems Executive team”, said Guidroz. “During my 31 years of providing communication solutions to the Oil & Gas and Marine Transportation industries, I have had privilege of working with some of the most brilliant minds in these industries. There is no doubt that Global Data Systems will position me at the tip of the spear where cutting technology will unfold. Global Data Systems’ portfolio consisting of Cyber Security, Cutting Edge Satellite technology and 5G LTE will catapult GDS’s position to be the number one spot as the leader in a total IT solutions provider to the Energy market.”

Prior to joining Global Data Systems, Guidroz served as President of Acadiana Broadband, where he supplied high-speed internet to rural communities in south Louisiana. He also served as President of Data Technology Solution, where he provided satellite communications to the Oil & Gas industry. There, he was awarded two US patents for the design of self-acquiring and stabilized skids for the energy market. He graduated from TH Harris Technical College, earning an Associate Degree in Industrial Electronics Technology.

Guidroz began his role on March 2, 2020, in the Global Data Systems, Inc. Corporate Office.

