Glamox Wins Three Contracts to Light Offshore Wind Farms in Asia

[By: Glamox]

Glamox, a world leader in lighting, is replicating its success in lighting European offshore windfarms with three separate orders for LED lighting for the turbine foundation transition pieces for three fixed offshore windfarms in Taiwan and South Korea.

“The energy transition from offshore hydrocarbons to renewable power presents us with huge opportunities,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Commercial & Sales Officer of Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind business. “We lead the way globally in lighting wind farms and are seeing strong interest in our LED lighting portfolio worldwide. We’ve been lighting offshore structures for around 50 years and are unique in providing a one-stop-shop for technical lighting for wind farms and their installation and support vessels.”

All three contracts are for lighting offshore wind turbine foundation transition pieces. These steel structures connect the wind turbines to their monopile foundations. The transition piece helps with the alignment of the turbine tower. It protects the foundation from corrosion and is equipped with access components such as platforms, ladders, and boat landing systems. It must therefore be well-lit for access and maintenance and requires lighting that is capable of withstanding harsh marine conditions.

Glamox today announced the following contracts:

Hai Long Wind Farm 2 and 3, Taiwan: wind farm with an installed capacity of 1,044 MW, located 40-50 km offshore in the Taiwan Strait at depths of 35-55 m. Glamox was awarded a contract from SK Oceanplant, the Korean fabricator, to provide 468 linear Glamox TL60-1200 LED luminaires and 52 Glamox RLX80 floodlights to light 52 transition pieces. The installation of the lighting will be done by SK Oceanplant and is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2025.

Greater Changhua 2b and 4, Taiwan: wind farm with an installed capacity of 920 MW. Located 35-60 km offshore in the Taiwan Strait at depths of up to 42 m. Glamox was awarded a contract from HSG Sungdong Shipbuilding of Korea to provide 636 Glamox MIR linear luminaires and 36 Glamox FL60 40W floodlights to light 36 transition pieces. Installation of the lighting will be undertaken at the yard and is set for completion in Q3 of 2025.

Jeonnam Phase 1, South Korea: wind farm with an installed capacity of 99 MW. Located offshore from Sinan in the Yellow Sea. Glamox was awarded a contract from Hyundai Engineering & Steel Industries (HESI) of South Korea to provide 170 linear Glamox MIR luminaires, 50 linear Glamox MIX luminaires, and 28 Glamox E20-S emergency lighting kits to light 10 transition pieces. The installation of the lighting will be undertaken by HESI and is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2025.