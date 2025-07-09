Glamox Wins Contract to Light the World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

[By: Glamox]

Glamox, a world leader in lighting, has won a contract to provide marine lighting for the foundation platforms of 197 wind turbines, which Ørsted A/S will operate at its Hornsea 3 wind farm in the North Sea. Glamox will provide marine-certified LED luminaires for Hornsea 3, which will be the world’s largest single offshore wind farm. Once fully operational in 2027, Hornsea 3 will generate 2.9 GW of clean electricity, sufficient to power more than 3 million homes in the UK.

Marine lighting is crucial for ensuring safe access to the turbine, allowing teams to undertake maintenance and inspection duties.

For Scanel Green Energy, Glamox will supply 1,379 Glamox MIR G2 marine-certified linear luminaires to illuminate the exterior of the turbine foundation platforms for visiting maintenance teams. The lighting will cover the landing area, guardrails, cranes, and the access door to the turbine's interior.

“At Scanel Green Energy, we value the strong and ongoing collaboration we’ve built over several projects with Glamox. With the Hornsea 3 project now underway, we look forward to continuing this professional collaboration,” said Sebastian Moroder Ottesen, Head of Projects at Scanel Green Energy.

The world’s largest single offshore wind farm

The scale of Hornsea 3 is enormous. The wind farm, to be located 120 km off the coast of Norfolk, England, is projected to generate more electricity than Hornsea 1 and 2 combined. Each turbine will be mounted on a fixed XXL monopile foundation, without the need for a transition piece. The foundations are being constructed by Aarsleff BIZ Sp. z o.o. in Poland, where Scanel Green Energy will install the Glamox marine-certified lighting for the external platforms.

“We are excited to light the way for Hornsea 3, which will play an important role in the energy security of the UK,” said Tommy Stranden, the Chief Sales and Commercial Officer who heads up Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division. “We cut our teeth on lighting offshore energy platforms beginning in the 1970s and are now leading in lighting the transition to offshore wind. We provide lighting globally for turbines, substations, and the vessels that install, commission, and service wind farms. Lighting is a crucial component of every offshore wind farm.”