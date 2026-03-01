Ukraine Carries Out Another Strike on Russia's Novorossiysk Oil Terminal

Amidst ongoing back-and-forth strikes between Iran, its neighbors and U.S. forces, Ukraine has carried on with its campaign of long-range attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. On Sunday, Ukraine's drone operators appear to have hit an oil terminal at the port of Novorossiysk once again, the latest strike in a series of actions intended to slow down Russia's revenue-generating energy exports and shrink the Kremlin's war chest.

Russian Telegram news channel Astra reports that Ukraine hit an oil terminal in the harbor overnight on March 1-2. The attack also damaged four buildings and five private homes, Astra said. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Open-source researchers have identified the position of at least one strike: the Transneft Sheskharis loading terminal on the east side of the bay, just next to the Vostochnyy Rayon naval harbor. The terminal was previously hit last year, along with Russian energy export infrastructure at nearby Tuapse and Temryuk.

BOOM! Novorossiysk port and oil terminal, russia ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/bo0gIYOmjI — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) March 1, 2026

A warmer than usual night in Russia's Novorossiysk as an oil refinery is currently burning after locals reported several drone strikes. pic.twitter.com/fcG6D2iiWC — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) March 1, 2026

????????????While everyone watches the Middle East, Ukrainian strike drones are attacking Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia



A series of strikes on targets has been recorded:



• Oil port: 4 hits

• Fuel oil terminal: 1 hit

• Railway: 2 hits pic.twitter.com/6UzBhkLTiN — Cloooud |???????? (@GloOouD) March 1, 2026

Additional, unconfirmed bystander videos from the scene showed a large fire burning on the waterfront, adjacent to a container STS crane. Audio in the background had the sound of ongoing air defense antiaircraft fire.

The Sheskharis terminal inside the harbor is operated by Russian midstream giant Transneft, and it handles Russian oil quasi-sanctioned under the G7 "price cap" measure, to which the U.S. is a party. Transneft is also a business partner with U.S. oil majors in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the mega-pipeline that carries Kazakh oil across Russian territory to a single point mooring buoy terminal located outside of the harbor, about 10 nautical miles to the west of the Sheskharis site.

After previous Ukrainian attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium marine terminal and the pipeline itself, the Trump administration formally complained to Ukraine's ambassador to Washington and instructed Ukraine to avoid damaging U.S. interests. On February 24, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Olga Stefanishya said that the White House's complaint centered on "American investments which are being performed through Kazakhstan."

Ukraine has also attacked the CPC's pumping stations, and it hit multiple oil tankers bound for the CPC terminal in January, interfering with Kazakh and U.S. oil interests.