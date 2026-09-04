Glamox to Supply Interior & Exterior Lights for New Singapore Navy Vessels

[By: Glamox]

Glamox, a global leader in lighting, has secured a contract from the Marine arm of ST Engineering to supply the interior and exterior lights for two new Multi-Role Combat Vessels (MRCVs) being constructed for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

The new MRCVs represent the largest warships built to date in Singapore, with Glamox supplying a range of military-grade luminaires for the vessels ST Engineering will build at its shipyard in Singapore. The lighting contract covers the first two ships, with options for four more.

Glamox will supply external lighting such as floodlights, deck lighting, explosion-proof lighting, navigation lights, as well as lighting for the ship's interior. All Glamox lighting has been tested to MIL EMC, shock and vibration standards. Glamox will deliver the lighting between 2026 and 2028, in partnership with Springer-EMS.

“From navigation and safety to supporting crew wellbeing and aircraft landings, the correct lighting is essential for any navy vessel,” said Tommy Stranden, the Chief Sales and Commercial Officer of Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division. “We are excited to partner with ST Engineering and Springer EMS to provide a full suite of lighting solutions for the latest MRCVs. We are seeing a growing global demand for robust, secure and high-performance lighting from customers operating in the defence industry. This contract offers further proof that Glamox is a leading trusted supplier of marine lighting for cutting-edge navies across the world.”

In addition to the Republic of Singapore Navy, Glamox has supplied marine lighting for vessels used by the US Navy, the UK Royal Navy and the Royal Canadian Navy. Glamox further enhanced its defence lighting capabilities with the recent acquisition of military lighting specialists, Consolite Technologies Limited. This follows the acquisition of naval lighting solutions provider, MARL International.