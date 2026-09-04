Shad Blidberg Hallam is Founder and Executive Lead of Nomon AB and Co-founder and CCO of AKA Innovation AB. He has more than twenty years of executive leadership experience in international logistics, including senior roles at DHL Express and most recently as COO of Green Cargo, Sweden's national rail freight operator. He brings a multimodal operator and transport-buyer perspective spanning rail, road and air. Mikael Lind is a Senior Strategic Research Advisor at Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) and was appointed the world's first Adjunct Professor of Maritime Informatics at Chalmers University of Technology. He is co-initiator of community-driven initiatives including collaborative decision making (CDM), Sustainable Port and the Virtual Watch Tower. He is frequently published in international trade press and co-editor of three books on Maritime Informatics and Maritime Decarbonization. Wolfgang Lehmacher is a global supply chain logistics expert. The former director at the World Economic Forum and CEO Emeritus of GeoPost Intercontinental is an advisory board member of The Logistics and Supply Chain Management Society, an ambassador for F&L, and an advisor to GlobalSF and RISE. He contributes to the knowledge base of Maritime Informatics and is co-editor of the book Maritime Decarbonization.