Glamox Contract to Light Havfram Wind’s Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

[By: Glamox]

Glamox, one of the world’s leading lighting companies, has won a major contract from Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Limited, of China, to light Havfram Wind’s two new Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIV). These new vessels will be capable of installing the next generation of giant wind turbines with rotor blades of more than 300 metres in diameter. The interiors and exteriors of each Havfram NG-20000X-HF vessel will be fitted with around 3,300 Glamox energy-efficient LED luminaires, helping to ensure safe operations with a low carbon footprint.

The two Havfram Wind jack-up WTIVs, currently being built in Yantai, China, will begin operations in 2026. They have the capability to carry and install state-of-the-art offshore wind turbines as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes at water depths of up to 70 metres, thanks to each vessel's 3,200-tonne capacity crane. Both WTIVs incorporate the latest battery-hybrid drivetrain technology which, along with Glamox’s LED luminaires, make them among the most energy-efficient vessels to operate in the offshore industry.

Glamox will provide LED luminaires for all parts of the vessels including crew quarters, corridors, stairwells, ladders, platforms, gangways, and work areas. Luminaires range from floodlights, searchlights, emergency and explosion-proof lighting, navigation and signal lights, through to ceiling lights, linear luminaires, downlights, and even compact bed lights.

“For successful offshore operations, you need lighting that you can depend on. We wanted lighting that’s been proven in the toughest offshore environments. Lighting that’s of good quality and highly energy efficient supports our strategy to be a leader in providing the lowest emissions per MW of installed wind,” said Even Larsen, CEO Havfram Wind.

“We are experiencing strong demand for lighting construction and support vessels as well as turbines, platforms, and substations. We anticipate there will be around 230 wind farms in European waters by 2030,” said Håkon Helmersen, Glamox’s Chief Commercial & Sales Officer, Marine, Offshore & Wind. “These two GustoMSC-designed vessels represent a giant leap forward for the WTIV industry and are future-proofed for high-end installation work in harsh North Sea-type environments. It is great to be selected by Havfram and CIMC Raffles which share our passion for the sustainable development of the marine and offshore environment.”

The Glamox luminaires will be delivered in February and December 2024.

