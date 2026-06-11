GIT Coatings Launches Next-Gen Propeller Coating System

GIT Coatings officially launched XGIT-VORTEX™, its next-generation graphene-based propeller coating system, during Posidonia 2026 alongside Lloyd’s Register at the LR x GIT Coatings Client Type Approval Ceremony.

XGIT-VORTEX™ was introduced as the next evolution of GIT Coatings’ propeller coating technology, designed to help shipowners move beyond propeller polishing as a periodic recovery measure and toward long-term performance retention. The system is engineered to address the main limitations of current approaches: fouling build-up between polishing events, cavitation-related coating damage, and loss of propeller smoothness over the drydock cycle.

Powered by GIT’s Amphiphilic Graphene Nanonetwork (AGN) technology, XGIT-VORTEX™ is a dedicated three-layer propeller coating system. The foul-release topcoat helps deter fouling attachment for a cleaner propeller over time, while the reinforced mid-coat acts as the system’s structural layer, helping absorb cavitation stress and reduce coating damage at blade edges and tips. Together, the system is designed to support stronger coating integrity, long-term smoothness retention, and more stable propeller performance over the drydock cycle.

Key performance characteristics include:

Up to 5% fuel savings

Deters fouling attachment to help keep propellers cleaner over time

Reinforced mid-coat helps resist cavitation stress for stronger coating integrity over time

Low-friction surface designed to help maintain propeller smoothness over the drydock cycle

Performance guarantee available

As shipowners increasingly focus on lifecycle efficiency and emissions performance, propulsion optimization is becoming a critical component of operational strategy. Propeller efficiency remains one of the most immediate operational levers for reducing fuel consumption, emissions, and maintenance costs across commercial fleets.

Propeller condition directly influences fuel consumption, CII performance, EU ETS exposure, and overall operating cost. With XGIT-VORTEX™, vessel operators can move beyond reactive polishing and support more stable propeller performance through a more durable and reliable propeller coating system engineered for the drydock cycle.

The event featured Mo AlGermozi, Chief Executive Officer of GIT Coatings, and Andy McKeran, Chief Growth Officer of Lloyd’s Register, and brought together shipowners, operators, industry stakeholders, and clients from across the global maritime sector.

“XGIT-VORTEX™ reflects the next step in our mission to deliver sustainable, high-performance coating technologies for the global maritime industry,” said Mo AlGermozi. “As shipowners continue prioritizing efficiency, emissions reduction, and operational flexibility, the industry is increasingly shifting toward technologies designed around long-term performance, sustainability, and measurable operational value.”

Held at the Lloyd’s Register stand during Posidonia 2026, the ceremony marked another milestone in the evolution of vessel performance technologies and highlighted growing industry momentum toward sustainable, high-performance coating systems designed to support operational efficiency and decarbonization goals.

The launch follows Lloyd’s Register’s recent type approval of GIT Coatings’ next-generation graphene-based hull coating, XGIT-FORCE™, further strengthening the collaboration between LR and GIT Coatings around innovation and technical assurance in advanced marine coating technologies.

Andy McKeran commented, “The maritime sector continues to seek innovative technologies capable of supporting both operational efficiency and sustainability goals. It was great to join GIT Coatings at Posidonia as the company introduced its latest advancement in graphene-based marine coating technology.”

GIT Coatings has now surpassed approximately 600 vessel and propeller coating applications globally since 2022, supporting shipowners and operators across tanker, bulker, and broader commercial shipping segments.

Visitors attending Posidonia 2026 had the opportunity to meet with representatives from GIT Coatings and Lloyd’s Register to discuss proactive hull and propeller performance management strategies and the role of graphene-based coating technologies in supporting maritime decarbonization objectives.