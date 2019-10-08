“Ghost” Protection

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-08 18:31:51

The luxury Super Yacht Ghost is well known around Sydney Harbour. The 80ft, 24 meter vessel is capable of carrying 36 people including a cabin crew of six.

An Aussie Sea Skipper has now joined the crew! The Sea Skipper pump was selected by Ghost Elite Charters because of its unique ability to be able to provide both salvage and fire fighting capability at sea using sea water.

Developed by Australian Pump Industries initially for the Royal Australian Navy, the Sea Skipper provides a maximum pressure of up to 100 psi but also can be used as a salvage pump moving water at the rate of 24,000 liters per hour.

The pump self primes and has a unique capability of being able to draft water from depths of as low as 7.6 meters. Getting the pump primed and ready to operate is just a matter of throwing a suction hose over the side, filling the pump with water and starting the engine.

What makes the Sea Skipper so special is it’s lightweight, compact design and seaworthiness. Impeller and volute are manufactured from bronze, the marine grade aluminum body is coated inside and out with epoxy and all 316 stainless steel fasteners are used throughout the pump.

It offers a three way head and can operate with either two one inch hoses or with a 1½ hose. A big two inch suction port, flanged onto the pump’s body enables fast self priming and provides the capability of very high flows for salvage work.

Powered by a Yanmar, 4.8hp recoil start engine, the pump comes in a heavy duty galvanized steel frame. A galvanized steel sub frame with anti-vibration mounts enables the pump to operate safely and smoothly.

The Ghost is based at Rose Bay on Sydney Harbour. The new Aussie Pump is bound to be a winner with workboats, charter yachts and ferries and is now a requirement for the new National Standards for Commercial Vessels – Part C Section 4, Fire Safety rules.

Further information including a comprehensive data pack is available from Australian Pump Industries or authorised distributors throughout Australia.

