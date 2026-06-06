GenFlat Completes 1st Production of Patented Collapsible Shipping Container

[By: GenFlat Holdings, Inc.]

GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GFLT) (“GenFlat”), a pioneer in sustainable collapsible container technology, today announced the successful completion of its first commercial-scale manufacturing run of 100 patented 40-foot “high cube” collapsible shipping containers.

This milestone represents a major step forward in addressing one of the shipping industry’s most persistent and costly challenges: the approximately $20 billion annual expense of repositioning empty containers worldwide. GenFlat’s innovative containers collapse in under 80 seconds and stack four-high, allowing four empty units to occupy the space of just one standard container. This 4:1 efficiency is designed to deliver up to 75% savings in freight, handling, and storage costs, while substantially reducing carbon emissions from unnecessary truck, rail, and ocean vessel movements.

“Producing these first 100 containers is a defining moment for GenFlat,” said Drew Hall, Chief Executive Officer of GenFlat. “We’ve successfully transitioned from development and testing into full commercial manufacturing and delivery. Shipping lines are under intense pressure from rising fuel costs, port congestion, terminal fees, and environmental regulations. Our patented solution directly addresses the massive inefficiency of empty container repositioning. We already have several orders in hand, and multiple major carriers are preparing real-world trials to evaluate performance across ocean shipping and intermodal rail applications.”

GenFlat’s patented design maintains full ISO strength and rigidity standards when deployed, ensuring safe multi-modal transport by sea, rail, and road. When empty, the containers collapse quickly using the proprietary Genny actuator system - which attaches to standard forklifts with no external power required - and lock securely for stacking. By dramatically reducing the volume of empty containers in transit and storage, GenFlat technology enables shipping lines, terminal operators, and logistics providers to significantly cut costs, improve asset utilization, and lower their carbon footprint.