GenFlat Announces Partnership with AlZahid to Support Commercial Expansion

[By: GenFlat Holdings, Inc.]

GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GFLT) (“GenFlat” or “the Company”), a provider of collapsible shipping containers designed to improve global logistics efficiency, today announced a strategic partnership with Alzahid International for General Construction, L.L.C., one of the companies of AlZahid Group Holding (“AlZahid”), to support the commercialization and market development of GenFlat’s collapsible shipping containers across Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) markets, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Under the agreement, AlZahid has been appointed as GenFlat’s exclusive strategic commercial partner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will serve as GenFlat’s primary regional partner for market development across the remaining GCC markets. AlZahid will lead regional market development activities, including engagement with ports, terminals, shipping lines, third-party logistics providers, industrial operators, and relevant governmental and regulatory stakeholders.

The partnership is intended to establish a long-term platform for GenFlat’s market entry and commercial expansion across the GCC, combining GenFlat’s proprietary container technology and manufacturing expertise with AlZahid’s regional market knowledge, relationships, and execution capabilities.

The GCC region continues to attract significant investment in ports, transportation infrastructure, logistics capacity, and supply-chain connectivity as governments seek to strengthen the region’s position across major international trade corridors. At the same time, the global shipping industry continues to face substantial operational and financial costs associated with repositioning and storing empty containers. Technologies capable of reducing empty-container movements and improving container utilization therefore present opportunities for shipping lines, ports, and logistics operators to improve operating efficiency, asset utilization, and sustainability.

“We are excited to partner with AlZahid as we expand our presence in one of the world’s most dynamic logistics corridors,” said Drew Hall, Chief Executive Officer of GenFlat. “The GCC represents a strategically important region as governments and industry stakeholders invest heavily in logistics infrastructure, efficiency, and sustainability. AlZahid’s deep regional relationships, market knowledge, and execution capabilities make them an ideal partner to help introduce our collapsible shipping containers across the GCC. Through this agreement, we believe we can support disciplined market entry while accelerating the adoption of solutions that improve logistics efficiency and reduce environmental impact across global supply chains.”

Eng. Abdulrahman Alzahid, Group Chief Executive Officer of AlZahid Group Holding, commented: “We see significant potential in GenFlat’s collapsible shipping solutions to improve container utilization, reduce empty repositioning and storage costs, optimize yard capacity, and support more efficient and sustainable logistics operations. This partnership aligns closely with Saudi Arabia’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global logistics hub under Vision 2030. We look forward to working closely with GenFlat to introduce this technology to customers in Saudi Arabia and progressively across the broader GCC region.”

GenFlat’s collapsible shipping containers collapse when empty and stack four-high together, allowing four empty containers to occupy the space of one standard container. This capability is designed to help shipping lines and logistics operators manage container fleets more efficiently by reducing freight, handling, and storage requirements while also helping reduce emissions and congestion at ports, container yards, and distribution centers.

Meraki Partners, LLC played a central role in originating, structuring and facilitating the collaboration, working closely with both parties to identify the opportunity, bring the parties together, and align the strategic and commercial framework for the relationship.