Generosity Raises Thousands for Charity at Subsea Expo Awards Dinner

[By Global Underwater Hub}

A national housing and homelessness charity has benefited thanks to the generosity of guests at the recent Subsea Expo Awards Dinner held in Aberdeen.

More than £3,500 was raised for Shelter at the Global Underwater Hub organised event, which took place at P&J Live in February. The annual dinner celebrates the achievements of companies and individuals working at the forefront of the UK’s underwater industry.

During the evening, guests were encouraged to donate money to support Shelter’s work across the UK providing advice and practical assistance to people struggling with poor housing or homelessness. Founded in 1966, Shelter campaigns for better investment in housing and improved housing laws and policies, as it defends people’s right to a safe home and helps to combat the impact of the housing emergency.

Around 350 people attended the prestigious annual dinner, which was supported by headline partner Boskalis Subsea Services, along with C-Kore Systems, Deepsea Technologies, Genesis and Viper Innovations. The ceremony is held as part of Subsea Expo, a two-day exhibition and conference that provides a showcase for the latest innovations and developments in the UK’s underwater industry. Nine awards were presented on the night, with companies and individuals across the UK gaining recognition for their achievements in innovation, technology development, international business, workforce development and overall business performance.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Global Underwater Hub, which organises the Subsea Expo Awards Dinner, said: “Shelter carries out vital work helping thousands of people and their families each year to ensure they have fair access to safe and secure housing. We hear almost daily in the news of the impact that substandard housing can have on people’s health and wellbeing. In addition, we are all aware that there are many factors, including unemployment or the impact of medical diagnoses, which can lead to homelessness. It means the work Shelter does resonates with us all.

“The generosity of our guests at the Subsea Expo Awards Dinner once again shone through on the night, with the £3,500 they donated enabling Shelter to continue providing its important services across the country.”