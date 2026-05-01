Bulker Evades Suspicious Approach South of Yemen



A safety warning went out to shipping on May 1 after an unidentified skiff approached a bulker sailing south of Yemen. The authorities believe there was a clear intent to board the vessel, but it was able to evade the incident by taking defensive measures and displaying its armed guards.

The incident took place approximately 92 nautical miles south of Al Mukalla, Yemen, in the Gulf of Aden. The nationality of the attackers was not determined, but it is near the Houthis ' strongholds, and there have been reports of increased activity by pirates coming from Somalia.

The unnamed bulker reported that a skiff with a black hull and carrying seven people aggressively approached. It said the individuals appeared to be heavily armed and intent on boarding the bulker. The skiff came within 10 meters (33 feet) of the vessel.

The bulker reported that it increased speed and took other evasive maneuvers. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) is crediting the defensive maneuvers and the readiness of the crew and armed security guards for preventing the boarding.

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The skiff aborted its approach and withdrew. It is unclear from the report if there was another vessel in the area working as a mothership.

EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta has issued multiple warnings over the past two weeks based on an increase in activity from Somalia. Several vessels have reported being approached, and in at least one case, the pirates and the security guards aboard a vessel departing Somalia traded fire. Two ships, a small tanker and a cargo ship, were seized and taken toward the Somali coast. Atalanta is working with the local authorities and monitoring the vessels, which continue to be controlled by the pirates.

