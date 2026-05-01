Turks Use Breeches Buoy to Rescue Crew from Grounded Cargo Ship

Turkish authorities staged a dramatic rescue, winching eight crewmembers from a decrepit cargo ship that washed ashore in the Black Sea during a strong storm. The crew was brought to shore without incident and was receiving medical checks after the rescue.

The incident began early on the morning of May 1 after the cargo ship Ninova (2,500 dwt) began dragging anchor and then ran aground on the northern coast of Turkey near Sakarya. The Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM), the Coast Guard, local police, and fire departments all responded to the reports of the shipping being driven ashore at 0900 on May 1.

KEGM reports that the heavy surf, winds, and intermittent heavy rains made it impossible to approach the grounded ship from the water. Strong winds also made it impossible for a helicopter to hoist the crew from the deck.

Cargo ship was driven ashore in a heavy storm in the Black Sea (KEGM)

The decision was made to bring out the beeches buoy and run a line from shore. The teams fired the guideline onto the ship, and its crew pulled the heavy line and secured it. One by one, the eight crewmembers were pulled from the ship to shore using the rope system.

The cargo ship has a long history of problems, and its ownership and operation are unclear. Built in 1989, it has been sailing as the Ninova since 2021, but databases report it was sold in 2023, with its current ownership and managers listed as unknown. The ship is 83 meters (272 feet) in length and currently registered in Cameroon.

Sakarya Karasu’da karaya oturan NINOVA isimli gemide bulunan 8 kazazede personel, kara tahlisiye (can kurtarma) ekibimizce geleneksel varagele sistemi kullan?larak ba?ar?yla tahliye edildi. pic.twitter.com/uYbY8j5Kaz — KEGM (@kiyiemniyet) May 1, 2026

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Under the authority of the Paris MOU, Italy imposed a ban on the ship in 2024, citing repeated safety issues and detentions. It was also cited by the Russian authorities for 18 deficiencies in June 2025, for 30 deficiencies by Turkish inspectors in August 2025, and for 17 deficiencies by Russian inspectors in October 2025.

The ship had left Novorossiysk, Russia, several weeks ago and was anchored north of Turkey. According to the reports, it lost control as the storm grew and was drifting before it was driven ashore. It is now sitting with a list on the shoreline, with some reports saying it has taken on water.