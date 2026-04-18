Freire Shipyard Launches The Armada Diving Support Vessel A22 Proserpina

[By: Freire Shipyard]

The Spanish shipyard C.N.P. FREIRE, S.A. (Freire Shipyard) held in Vigo the launch ceremony of the diving support vessel, hull number 739, built for the Armada Logistics Support Command: A22 Proserpina. Delivery is scheduled for later this year.

The ceremony was presided over by the shipyard's General Managers, Marcos and Guillermo Freire, accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Armada (AJEMA), His Excellency Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez.

As well was attended by prominent civil authorities, including the Government Delegate in Galicia, Pedro Blanco Lobeiras; the Mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero; the Director General for Industrial Strategy and Business Land of the Xunta de Galicia, Margarita Ardao Rodríguez; the Vice President and Deputy for Sports, Economy and Employment Promotion of the Provincial Council of Pontevedra, Luisa Sánchez; as well as the Director of the Port Authority of Vigo, Rubén Marín.

Likewise, the event brought together distinguished military authorities, such as the Chief of Logistics Support of the Armada, His Excellency Ignacio Céspedes Camacho; and the Director of Engineering and Naval Construction of the Logistics Support Headquarters, His Excellency Nicolás Lapique Martín.

Also in attendance were the Admiral-in-Charge of the Ferrol Arsenal, Mr. Vicente Rubio Bolívar; the Deputy Director of Engineering at the Directorate of Naval Engineering and Construction, Mr. Francisco Antón Brage; and the General Director of Economic Management of the Naval Logistics Headquarters, Mr. Francisco Javier Delgado Sánchez.

The institutional representation was completed by the Defence Delegate in Galicia, Mr. Jesús Ángel Paz Pena; the Naval Commander of Vigo, Mr. Jaime Toledano Funes; and the Commander of the Maritime Action Units in Ferrol, Mr. José Manuel Mata Hervás.

“Today we witness the achievement of a collective effort, a shared vision, and the trust built between the Armada and the Spanish shipbuilding industry,” stated Admiral General Antonio Piñeiro. He also addressed Freire's team in the following terms: “To all of you who have made this project possible—workers, engineers, technicians, and of course, your families—thank you. Thank you for demonstrating that the Spanish shipbuilding industry continues to be a reference.”

In addition, the AJEMA emphasized that “the ‘Proserpina’ has a clear, demanding, and strategic mission: to support the Military Diving School in the training of our specialists. We live in an environment where maritime security is increasingly complex. Threats are not only on the surface, but also underwater. Essential infrastructures run along the seabed: cables carrying our Internet, gas pipelines, other services, etc. Protecting them requires preparation, resources, and highly qualified professionals. That is where our divers operate, and that is where the ‘Proserpina’ becomes an essential component”.

“For the entire team at Freire Shipyard, it is a privilege to be the first private shipyard to build a steel vessel for the Navy. Through this collaboration, we contribute to the modernization of its auxiliary units, strengthening its position as a naval benchmark both nationally and internationally, and laying the foundations for future joint initiatives. We are grateful to the civil and military authorities who joined us at this ceremony, a moment of great significance for our shipyard,” stated Marcos and Guillermo Freire, General Managers of Freire Shipyard.

The vessel was christened by Mrs. Olga Vallespín Gómez, the first professional female diver in Spain, who also played an honourable ceremonial role as godmother during the event.

“I must proudly express how much I owe to the Armada. First and foremost, to the Navy’s Diving Center (CBA), located in La Algameca, Cartagena, which provided me with the best training as a professional diver in 1970, when I was beginning my university studies to become an archaeologist,” the ship's sponsor said. She added, “My wish is that the crew will find on this ship all the resources they need to fulfill their mission. I am certain that with the loyal dedication that characterizes our sailors, they will be able to accomplish their primary task: saving lives at sea.”

Advanced technology for underwater operations

The auxiliary unit has an overall 32.90 metres length and 9 metres beam, with a range of 500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots and a maximum speed of 12 knots. It is capable of carrying out prolonged missions in national waters and can accommodate up to 15 crew members.

The A22 Proserpina incorporates eco-friendly technologies to optimize fuel consumption and reduce emissions. Its main features include a dynamic positioning system (DP2) and a three-anchor mooring system, ensuring stability at depths of up to 90 metres.

The vessel is equipped for underwater intervention operations, including side-scan sonar (SBL), a lightweight, modular, and deployable autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for observation and exploration. The ROV can operate at depths of up to 900 metres, while the AUV reaches 300 metres.

Designed by Seaplace, the vessel includes dedicated areas for diving equipment, hyperbaric chambers and tactical coordination, supporting diving assistance missions, advanced training and technical work at depth.

A key step forward for naval diving

Its primary mission will be to serve as a support unit for the Spanish Navy Diving School (EMB), specialised in complex underwater operations, ranging from structural inspections to technical interventions, ensuring operational safety and the maintenance of naval infrastructure.

The A22 Proserpina marks the beginning of a new phase in support of underwater operations, replacing the veteran Proserpina and strengthening the Spanish Navy’s technical and training capabilities. This vessel forms part of the ongoing modernization and renewal of auxiliary units, aimed at enhancing underwater intervention capabilities and maintaining the Navy’s position as a reference in this field, both nationally and internationally. It will also enable more efficient operations and ensure the continuity of training and specialisation in diving.