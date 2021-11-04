Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show a Resounding Success

Credit: Informa Markets

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) held its closing day on Sunday, capping off five days filled with exciting exhibits and experiences at Bahia Mar, the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, and Superyacht Village at Pier 66.

A complete success, the show marked its 62nd annual edition and welcomed thousands of visitors.

“The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was a resounding success, welcoming thousands of visitors and featuring more than 700 boats from both global and local manufacturers,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. boat shows at Informa Markets.

“We are grateful to the Marine Industries Association of South Florida and the City of Fort Lauderdale for being our partners in this great event. With spectacular exhibits at Bahia Mar, the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center and Superyacht Village at Pier 66, South Florida shined as a premier destination for those seeking all the marine and boating industry has to offer. We can’t wait to return next year for another unforgettable boat show!”

