Foreship Provides Key Design Input for Launch of First Four Seasons Yacht

[By: Foreship]

Foreship, RINA’s marine consulting company, has been a key force behind the creation of the very first Four Seasons Yacht, bringing its world-renowned expertise in cruise ship design to one of the most anticipated ultraluxury vessels of the decade. Beginning its work in 2019, Foreship helped shape the project from initial vision to technical reality, ensuring that the yacht’s bold design ambitions were matched by uncompromising engineering standards.

The company worked alongside shipowner and operator Marc Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd. and architectural partner Tillberg Design of Sweden to develop a vessel that blends distinctive luxury design with the highest technical standards.

Foreship was responsible for delivering the outline concept design of the vessel and contributing expertise in several areas, including structural and naval architectural items, as well as providing energy?efficiency studies. Throughout the project, Foreship reviewed the shipyard’s design documentation to ensure alignment with the owner’s vision, regulatory requirements, and long?term operational expectations.

“Our deep know?how in cruise?ship newbuilding allowed us to seamlessly translate industry best practices into this ultra?luxury yacht project. Our role extended far beyond reviewing drawings, we worked proactively to make sure the vessel is safe, technically robust, and built to perform optimally throughout its lifetime.” says Santeri Ihalainen, Head of the Project Department at Foreship.

Passenger comfort was also a priority. To support an optimal onboard experience, Foreship ensured that the safety solutions were integrated smoothly into the vessel’s architecture, without affecting guest comfort, and carried out additional wind?comfort studies to optimise the design of the windbreakers.

Among the vessel’s unique design features, two elements stand out: the four?deck?high Funnel Suite and the innovative covered lifeboat arrangements. Both required risk assessments and developing alternative design solutions to meet safety and regulatory standards while preserving the owner’s and architects’ design intent, with Foreship providing support throughout the process

“This project has been a collaborative journey between the owner, Foreship, the shipyard, and the designer,” Ihalainen concludes. “We are proud to have supported the owner through every phase, from concept to delivery, to bring this remarkable vessel to life.”