First Hybrid-Drive Tug on South America’s West Coast Soon to Enter Service

[By: SCHOTTEL]

The PSA Wayra ASD tug will soon enter service as the first tug with a hybrid drive system on South America’s west coast. With this latest addition to the fleet, PSA Marine Peru, a wholly owned subsidiary of PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd, underscores their commitment to advancing sustainability within in the harbour tug sector in Peru.



Hong Kong-based Cheoy Lee Shipyards has built the PSA Wayra in the RAmparts 2400W design. The tug is propelled by SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers featuring patented SYDRIVE-M technology. This mechanical hybrid solution without the costly complexity of common hybrid technology reduces both the vessel’s maintenance costs and its fuel consumption. It has a particularly efficient and sustainable impact on the operation profile of harbour tugs that regularly alternate between towing and transit operations.



Bollard pull of more than 70 tonnes

The main propulsion of the ASD tug consists of two diesel-driven type SRP 460 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers (2,240 kW each) featuring fixed-pitch propellers with a diameter of 2.6 metres. With this thruster configuration, the 24.4-metre-long and 11.25-metre-wide tug has more than 70 tonnes of bollard pull.



Besides this, the rudder propellers feature the certified SCHOTTEL LeaCon sealing system which provides safe and reliable protection against contamination of seawater by operating materials.



Lower maintenance costs, less fuel consumption SYDRIVE-M connects a port and starboard mounted azimuth thruster in one vessel, allowing the thrusters to be driven together by only one of the main engines. This then reduces main engine operating hours, thus lowering maintenance costs as well as less fuel consumption and lower emissions.



The system needs no additional electronical components which offers many advantages as demonstrated by three main operating modes: Light Operation or Free Sailing Mode, Full Thrust Operation Mode and FiFi Mode.