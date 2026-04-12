First-Ever LNG Shore-to-Ship Bunkering Operation at Port Everglades

[By Sawgrass LNG & Power]



Sawgrass LNG & Power today announced the successful completion of the first-ever shore-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on March 26, 2026, fueling the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel Ilma.

This milestone represents a significant step forward in expanding LNG as a marine fuel solution in South Florida and reinforces Port Everglades' support for next-generation marine fuels used by its cruise and cargo customers.

"This is a defining moment for Port Everglades and our partners Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Sawgrass LNG & Power," said Neil J. Kutchera, Assistant Director of Energy and Innovation at Port Everglades. "We are excited to have this lower-carbon fuel available for both landside and waterside delivery and applaud Ritz-Carlton and Sawgrass LNG for their commitment to safety and sustainability."

The bunkering operation was conducted in coordination with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Port Everglades, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami, Broward Sheriff's Office, and REV, reflecting a high degree of planning, safety oversight, and interagency coordination.

"We are deeply appreciative of our partners Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Port Everglades, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami, Broward Sheriff's Office, and REV for their role in executing this milestone operation," said Daniel McLaughlin, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Sawgrass LNG & Power. "This achievement reflects a shared commitment to safety and operational excellence, and we look forward to many future bunkering operations at Port Everglades."

As LNG adoption continues to expand across the maritime sector, Sawgrass LNG & Power is well positioned to provide reliable, domestically sourced fuel backed by integrated logistics and proven operational expertise.

