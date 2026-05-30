Fincantieri: Steel Cutting of Crystal Grace

[By Fincantierii}

The first steel cutting ceremony for Crystal Grace, the new state-of-the-art, high-end cruise ship for the cruise line Crystal, took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for spring 2028 and will be followed by two sister ships.

Attending the ceremony were Cristina Levis, CEO Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group (AKTG) for Crystal, Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri and Marco Lunardi , Director of the Marghera shipyard.

Crystal Grace will have a gross tonnage of 62,000 tons and will accommodate 650 passengers. Its interior design, developed by renowned international architectural firms, will feature premium materials and fine craftsmanship, reflecting a hospitality concept centered on maximum comfort. The commitment to delivering a best-in-class guest experience is further reinforced by one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in this market segment, ensuring highly personalized service, spacious guest areas, premium entertainment, and itineraries designed to offer increasingly authentic and immersive experiences in the destinations visited.

The project confirms and further strengthens the long-standing relationship between Fincantieri and Crystal. In 2023, the Group completed a major refit of Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony at the Arsenale Triestino San Marco, involving an extensive modernization program covering public areas, guestrooms and suites, as well as significant upgrades to onboard systems and environmental sustainability technologies. The project contributed to the relaunch of the Crystal brand and reinforced Fincantieri’s leadership in the high-end refitting sector.

