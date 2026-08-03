Fortunes Buoyed by Hormuz Crisis, Clarksons Posts a Record First Half

Its fortunes buoyed by conflict in the Mideast, world-leading shipbroking firm Clarksons is having a spectacular year, posting its best-ever results for the first half and predicting a better-than-expected finish to 2026.

War is usually good for shipping, within limits, and brokers are well-placed to benefit. For Clarksons, the disruption at Hormuz in the first six months of the year yielded a 38 percent jump in revenue and an underlying profit of $83 million, a company record for the first half.

In a brief statement, CEO Andi Case cited "exceptional volatility" in the markets caused by trade disruption, to include the on-and-off Hormuz shutdown. He predicted that the firm's full-year performance would be "materially ahead of market expectations."

The dynamics of the Hormuz shutdown "shock" were a primary driver of the firm's outsize success in the first half. The disruption drove up freight rates, forced operators to readjust routing and reposition vessels, and increased tonne-mile demand. For those with ships available in the right place and the right time, it was an excellent opportunity for earnings - and for broking as well. Demand for freight derivatives ran high, too, as charterers moved to hedge their exposure to changing rates.

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"I am extremely proud of our colleagues across the group, whose exceptional hard work, commitment and client focus have made this performance possible," Case said. "We look forward with confidence."

Clarksons' strong results and optimism saw its share price jump by about six percent in morning trading to reach a new all-time high of about $67.75. Investors can also look forward to an interim dividend of 47 cents per share, up from 44 cents last year.