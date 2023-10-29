Fincantieri Signed a Contract for Two Hybrid CSOV

[By: Fincantieri]

Vard, among the leading companies in the construction of special ships and part of the Fincantieri group, and the Windward Offshore consortium, have signed a contract for the design and construction of two hybrid Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV). They have also agreed on an option for two additional ships. The first CSOV is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2025.

These are highly all-round platforms for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability.

The units, 87.5-meter long and with a beam of 19.5 meters, are prepared for operation with green methanol and are equipped with a hybrid battery system. The first hull will be built in Romania, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out in Norway. The second vessel will be built and delivered in Vung Tau, Vietnam. The ships will accommodate 120 people.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented: “This new order is a further confirmation of the expertise that Vard has developed in the Csov market and strengthens the role of offshore wind as the third fundamental pillar of our business. Fincantieri can make a significant contribution to a technology that the whole world is investing in”.

Windward Offshore is a consortium, currently under establishment and led by SeaRenergy Group, the Offshore Wind Services Arm of the Asian Spirit Steamship Company. The partners driving Windward Offshore's innovative venture are industry leaders: SeaRenergy Offshore Holding GmbH, Blue Star Group GmbH & Cie. KG, Diana Shipping Inc., and SeraVerse GmbH.