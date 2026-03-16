Russian Captain and Shadow Fleet Tanker Ordered Detained in Sweden



A Swedish court on Sunday, March 15, granted prosecutors' request to place the Russian master of a shadow fleet tanker into custody. This followed Swedish forces boarding the vessel on Thursday and launching an investigation into the seaworthiness of the ship and the suspicion that the tanker was sailing under a false flag.

The court agreed with prosecutors who said there was probable cause to suspect the captain was using a false document when they boarded the tanker. The captain, who the BBC reports is a 55-year-old Russian citizen, had been placed in custody on Friday. With the court’s approval, he was placed in custody, which could last several weeks, and is facing a felony charge of using falsified documents.

The tanker Sea Owl I, which was built in 2007, is 228 meters (748 feet) in length. It was claiming to be operating under the Camaros flag since 2025, and ownership is listed as a corporation in the Marshall Islands.

The Swedish authorities report that the vessel, in recent years, has transported oil products between Russia and Brazil. The European Union sanctioned the vessel in October 2024 for its involvement in the Russian oil trade, and the UK sanctioned it in October 2025. The United States has sanctioned the vessel’s former managers. It was traveling from Santos to Primorsk when it was stopped.

Separately, the Swedish Transport Agency on Saturday completed its inspection and reported that it had found several deficiencies with the vessel. It imposed a detention order saying it would be up to the owners to correct the issues before the ship could depart. It is currently anchored south of Trelleborg.

The Russian embassy reported it had been in touch with the crew. It said there were 10 Russians aboard and a total crew of 24. The other crewmembers are reported to be from Indonesia. Only the captain has been detained.

"Shipping should know that we maintain order at sea and act to increase safety for those operating on our seas. Anyone who violates this order should know that we will intervene when the conditions are right," says Daniel Stenling, Deputy Chief of Operations at the Coast Guard.

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The Sea Owl I was the second vessel Sweden detained in a matter of days. Anchored nearby is the Caffa, a cargo ship that was detained the prior weekend. It was also suspected of sailing under a false flag, and its captain has also been detained on suspicion of using a false document. The ship was placed under detention after a Port State inspection.

Swedish authorities said it was unclear how long the ships might remain in custody. They said the ownership is unclear and is taking time to determine.

