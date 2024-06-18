Fincantieri Marine Group Shipyards Earn Green Certifications

[By: Fincantieri Marine Group]

Fincantieri’s Wisconsin shipyards have become key players in bringing new and innovative green approaches and solutions to the American shipbuilding industry. Both Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) and Fincantieri ACE Marine (FAM) were recognized last week by Green Marine for their efforts in 2023.

The results were announced at the annual GreenTech conference, held in Halifax, Nova Scotia. To become certified in the Green Marine program, maritime organizations must exemplify a dedication to sustainable practices through measurable outcomes in their shipyards, ports and communities. Program participants go through a rigorous and transparent process including an annual self-evaluation, bi-annual external evaluation, and continual improvement in specific areas of evaluation. The five areas of evaluation are air emissions (greenhouse gases), community impacts & relations, environmental leadership, spill prevention and stormwater management, and waste management.

Among the Fincantieri initiatives noted was the implementation of climate-controlled facilities in our yards and partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to ensure stability of the Menominee River ecosystem.

Makayla Jacobs, an environmental engineer at FMM, leads our sustainability efforts and she was in Nova Scotia to represent our companies. “FMM advanced to Level 3 in the Waste Management portion of the Green Marine Certification. Sustainability is not just a goal to achieve. It is a lifestyle to embody. It’s our responsibility to protect and preserve the environment for future generations by making conscious choices that prioritize the well-being of our planet.”

Jacobs added that by moving up a certification level in one of the important categories, we, as a company, are demonstrating sound environmental practices and progress.

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, another Fincantieri shipyard in Wisconsin, has also joined Green Marine program, however they are still early in the certification process. Our continued progress in sustainability is a result of the dedicated work of people like Makayla and the FMM and FAM teams. Together with key leaders and advocates throughout the workforce, they have worked relentlessly to turn ideas into action.

To find out more about our sustainable initiatives go to Results | Green Marine (green-marine.org).