Fincantieri Launches First Patrol Vessel for Qatar

By The Maritime Executive 09-18-2020 12:35:06

The technical launch of the first-in-class patrol vessel (OPV - Offshore Patrol Vessel) Musherib, ordered to Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place today at the Muggiano (La Spezia) yard, at the presence of the Italian Minister of Defence Lorenzo Guerini, of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, of the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Emiri Navy Maj. Gen. Abdulla Hassan Al Suleiti, and of the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, welcomed by the Chairman and CEO of Fincantieri, Giampiero Massolo and Giuseppe Bono.

The launch, held privately and in full compliance with the current health regulations, followed the first steel cutting of the vessel Sumaysimah, fourth corvette of the same program.

The Musherib OPV vessel, to be delivered in 2022 and whose design is consistent with the RINAMIL for Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) rules, will be a flexible type of ship capable of performing several services, from surveillance to combat functions.

It is about 63 meters long, 9.2 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 30 knots and it will accommodate as many as 38 of crew members. The propulsion system has four variable pitch propellors, two to starboard and two to the left, each in line with a diesel propulsion engine.

Furthermore, the vessel will be capable of operating a RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) through a crane located at the stern.

The contract, worth for Fincantieri nearly 4 billion euros, envisages the supply of seven surface vessels, including four corvettes, one amphibious vessel (LPD - Landing Platform Dock), and two patrol vessels (OPV - Offshore Patrol Vessel) as well as support services in Qatar for further 10 years after the delivery of the vessels. All the units are entirely built in the Group’s Italian shipyards, ensuring continuity to the activities until 2024 as well as guaranteeing an important impact on the main Italian defense companies.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.