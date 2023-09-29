Fincantieri Delivers the Third PPA “Raimondo Montecuccoli” in Muggiano

The Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ships will be built at the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with deliveries expected until 2026.

Today, the delivery of the third Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ship (PPA) “Raimondo Montecuccoli” took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Vice Admiral Antonio Natale, Commandant of the Navy Schools and Institutes, Emanuele Coletti, Deputy Director of Naval Armaments – NAVARM and Mr. Joachim Sucker, OCCAR Director, welcomed by the General Manager of the Naval Vessels Division Dario Deste.

This vessel is part of the renewal plan of the operational lines of the Italian Navy vessels, approved by the Government and Parliament and started in May 2015 (“Naval Act”) under the aegis of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement, the international organization for cooperation on arms).

Vessel’s characteristics: PPA – Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Ship

The multipurpose offshore patrol vessel is a highly flexible ship with the capacity to serve multiple functions, ranging from patrol with sea rescue capacity to Civil Protection operations and, in its most highly equipped version, first line fighting vessel. There will be indeed different configurations of combat system: starting from a “soft” version for the patrol task, integrated for self-defence ability, to a “full” one, equipped for a complete defence ability. The vessel is also capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11 meters long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.

133 meters long

Speed more than 31 knots according to vessel configuration and operational conditions

171 persons of the crew

Equipped with a combined diesel, a gas turbine plant (CODAG) and an electric propulsion system

Capacity to supply drinking water to land

