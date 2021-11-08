Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Announces Key Leadership Change

[By: Fincantier]

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, one of the most prominent commercial shipyards in the U.S. is getting a change of leadership.

Todd Thayse began working at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding more than 37 years ago, and he has spent the last 10 years as the vice president and general manager. But he has made the decision to retire.

“The timing of one’s retirement is not an easy decision,” said Thayse. “Especially when you enjoy what you do and the people you get to work with every day”

Fincantieri Marine Group president and CEO Dario Deste praised Thayse’s personal and professional commitment, “Todd has given us everything he has,” said Deste. “And now he has made the difficult decision to retire, which I respect.”

Thayse will remain at FBS through mid-January to have a smooth transition with the incoming VP and GM, Craig Perciavalle. After that, Thayse will have an advisory role within Fincantieri Marine Group, which is the corporate entity who oversees FBS.

Perciavalle comes to Fincantieri after most recently serving for years as the president of Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. Perciavalle has an extensive background in the shipbuilding and repair industry, having worked at several Gulf Coast shipyards throughout his career. He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marine Engineering Systems. During his career, Perciavalle has held various senior management positions overseeing commercial and government new construction and repair programs of diverse vessel types.

“It’s never easy to replace a key leader, but we think with Craig coming onboard, FBS will continue to solidify its position as a leader in the commercial shipbuilding industry,” Deste added.

