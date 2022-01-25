Familiarity for New WAGO Product Manager

[By: WAGO]

WAGO Corporation has named Michelle Brown as their new Product Manager for PCB Interconnect, replacing Cory Thiel. Brown has been with WAGO for over 25 years, starting in the Marketing Department before moving to Customer Service in 2001. Since that time she has held multiple positions within that department, the latest being the Lighting Specialist.

As the Lighting Specialist, Michelle says she is very familiar with the PCB Interconnect family of products but still feels she can learn. “I am excited about the challenge of learning even more about the products I am managing,” says Brown. Drawing on her customer service experience will be something she says she will use moving forward. “I hope to continue to provide the best information to the customers in the same timely fashion as I have in the past.”



