Everllence and MEYER RE Cooperate on Methanol Retrofit Solutions

[By: Everllence]

MEYER RE has established a strategic partnership with Everllence to advance methanol retrofit solutions in the maritime industry. This partnership marks a significant step towards reducing the sector’s carbon footprint while ensuring operational efficiency and compliance with stringent environmental regulations.

The collaboration focuses on the retrofitting of existing Everllence four-stroke engines and vessels, providing a practical and scalable solution for shipping companies transitioning towards greener fuel alternatives. By leveraging the combined expertise of both companies, this initiative aims to set new industry standards for sustainable maritime operations.

"By concluding this Partnership Frame Agreement, we are laying the foundations for strong, trusting, and sustainable cooperation – a joint path to and for a greener future. With our methanol retrofit packages, we offer our customers an economically attractive opportunity to convert their older engines to a future-proof engine type. Together with MEYER RE, we will now develop a holistic concept for retrofitting the entire ship system," says Bernd Siebert, Head of Retrofit & Upgrade at Everllence.

Henning Jongebloed, Head of Sales at MEYER RE, adds: "The challenges for cruise ships are substantial. Retrofitting cruise vessels is a relatively new concept, as these ships function like small cities with complex subsystems. A holistic approach is necessary - changing an engine or fuel alone is not enough. That’s why teaming up with experienced partners is crucial to ensuring that the entire system functions seamlessly, including energy production."

The partnership aims to develop a comprehensive roadmap outlining the technical and operational steps required for the transition to methanol as a primary fuel source. This includes vessel retrofitting, infrastructure development for methanol fueling, and the establishment of industry-wide safety standards and best practices.

By working together, MEYER RE and Everllence are providing the shipping industry with a clear strategy for sustainable transformation, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.