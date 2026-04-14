Event Drives Collaboration As Prince Rupert Cruise Port Prepares for Season

[By: Prince Rupert Cruise Port]

With cruise visitation to Prince Rupert projected to more than double in 2026, the recent Cruise Connect stakeholder event arrived at a pivotal moment—successfully bringing together local businesses, tourism operators, community leaders, and industry partners to prepare for unprecedented growth and opportunity.

Hosted by Prince Rupert Cruise Port, the event highlighted the region’s rapidly expanding role within the British Columbia cruise landscape. Passenger volumes are expected to rise from approximately 65,000 guests in 2025 to an estimated 145,000 in 2026, representing a transformational increase for the community. Prince Rupert is also projected to account for nearly 10% of all cruise calls in British Columbia this year—an indicator of its growing importance as a destination on Pacific Northwest itineraries.

Against this backdrop, Cruise Connect served as an information forum and a catalyst for collaboration. Attendees received key updates on the upcoming season, including increased ship calls, evolving guest expectations, and operational requirements, while gaining practical guidance on how to enter or expand within the cruise economy.

The event placed strong emphasis on developing high-quality, market-ready shore excursions that reflect the unique identity of Prince Rupert and the surrounding region. Opportunities highlighted included Indigenous cultural tourism, wildlife and eco-adventures, culinary experiences, and locally rooted storytelling— underscoring the need for diverse, authentic offerings that resonate with today’s cruise guests.

“The turnout and level of engagement we saw at Cruise Connect was very encouraging,” said Steve Finnigan, General Manager. “With the significant growth ahead, there is a real opportunity for local businesses to play a meaningful role in shaping the visitor experience. This event was about ensuring our community is ready to meet that moment.”

Participants also benefited from direct engagement with cruise industry representatives, gaining valuable insights into product development, partnership pathways, and the steps required to bring new excursions to market. The strong level of participation reinforced a shared commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive cruise economy—one that supports local businesses while delivering exceptional guest experiences.

As Prince Rupert prepares for a record-setting 2026 cruise season, Cruise Connect marks a critical step in aligning stakeholders, strengthening local capacity, and positioning the community to fully realize the economic and experiential benefits of this rapid growth.