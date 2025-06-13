EV Maritime Launches First Electric Ferry in Auckland

[By: EV Maritime]

EV Maritime, New Zealand’s leading electric ferry design and technology company, today announced the launch of its first fully electric passenger ferry. The new vessel will operate between downtown Auckland and the suburb of Half Moon Bay.

This is the first of the EVM200 class – a series of battery-electric fast ferries built using lightweight carbon fiber. Designed for urban public transport, the EVM200 offers service speeds of up to 25 knots and a range of up to 20 miles.

Developed with support from the New Zealand Government, the EVM200 platform is part of Auckland Transport’s initiative to transition to a low-emissions ferry fleet. Two vessels will enter service under this program. Each vessel accommodates up to 200 passengers on a fully enclosed main deck, with additional seating for 30 on the upper deck. Amenities include three restrooms – one of which is ADA-accessible – and a small onboard kiosk serving barista coffee, cold beer, and wine.

EV Maritime led the ferry’s design, naval architecture, and project delivery, including full electrical system integration. Key components were sourced globally: battery storage from Freudenberg (USA), motors and power electronics from Danfoss (Finland), waterjets from HamiltonJet (New Zealand), and PLC systems from Attest (New Zealand). Hydrodynamic optimization was achieved through collaboration with Emirates Team New Zealand, resulting in a low-drag, low-wash hull that ensures efficient operation at cruising speeds.

The ferry will also feature the world’s first maritime deployment of the new CharIN Megawatt Charging System (MCS). The 10-mile (16 km) journey between downtown Auckland and Half Moon Bay takes approximately 35 minutes. While the ferry’s batteries hold enough energy for a full round trip, the vessel will typically recharge during a 10-minute turnaround at the terminal, using two MCS inlets rated at 1.1MW each.

“We’re incredibly proud to launch this vessel and bring the EVM200 platform to Auckland,” said Michael Eaglen, CEO of EV Maritime. “It reflects our commitment to protecting the environment while maintaining the reliability and convenience of water-based public transport. Our technology-transfer business model also supports local shipbuilders in becoming electric vessel manufacturers – boosting regional capability and growing confidence in sustainable solutions.”

EV Maritime is also expanding internationally. In North America, Christopher Mazzoni was appointed in 2024 to lead the company’s operations. Current projects include a hybrid-electric vessel for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry (San Francisco Bay Area), and a collaboration with AF Theriault in relation to ferries for Halifax Regional Municipality in Canada. The company is also active in Australia, Southeast Asia, and Europe, responding to growing global interest in clean maritime transport.