European Built Offshore CO2 Carrier to Be Christened & Launched on May 14

[By: INEOS]

The dedicated CO? carrier currently under construction at Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the Netherlands is a cornerstone in Greensand’s mission to deliver EU’s first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain.

The construction of this unique vessel in the Netherlands underscores the innovative spirit of northern Dutch shipbuilding. Wagenborg and Royal Niestern Sander have previously pioneered game-changing vessels such as ‘walk-to-work’ offshore support ships and the EasyMax series.

The landmark agreement between INEOS and Wagenborg for the delivery of this new-build CO? carrier was signed in November 2024, in the presence of HM King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and HM King Frederik of Denmark.

The vessel is specifically designed to transport liquefied CO? from onshore capture sites to offshore storage in the Danish part of the North Sea. Once launched and operational, the carrier will sail regular routes from Port Esbjerg to the Nini West platform, where the CO? will be injected for safe and permanent storage to the Nini reservoir approx. 1,800 metres beneath the seabed.

These geological formations have securely contained hydrocarbons for millions of years and have been thoroughly assessed and certified for safe and permanent CO? storage.

Mads Gade, CEO INEOS Energy Europe says: ”The geology in the Danish part of the North Sea is very well suited for safe and permanent storage of CO 2 . By fulfilling the potential for storage of CO 2 deep below the subsurface in the Danish North Sea we can make a significant contribution to achieving both Danish and European climate goals. The CO 2 carrier will play a pivotal role for Greensand in establishing and developing the first operational CO? storage facility in the EU aimed at mitigating climate change”.

The ship itself is designed to meet the highest standards for safety and environmental performance and is tailored to the specific technical requirements of CO? transport, including onboard cooling and pressure systems. With the completion of the ship’s hull, the vessel enters the next phase of construction, which includes retrofitting, commissioning, testing, and sea trials.

This milestone follows a series of major developments in the Greensand project. In December 2024, INEOS and its partners Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden made the Final Investment Decision (FID) to move ahead with full-scale CO? storage operations in the Nini Field.

With the plan to initiate safe sand permanent CO? storage in the Nini Field by late 2025/early 2026, Greensand is expected to become the EU’s first operational CO? storage facility aimed at mitigating climate change. This investment decision has paved the way for expected investments exceeding 1 billion DKK across the Greensand CCS value chain to scale up storage capacity.

The dedicated carrier is central to fulfilling this ambition, enabling safe, efficient, and scalable transport of captured CO? from across Europe to the Danish storage site.

Construction has progressed steadily with several key sections of the vessel completed and assembled. Earlier this year, the successful and safe transport of the aft ship marked another significant step forward.

Project Greensand aims to begin regular offshore CO? injection by the end of 2025 or early 2026. The project’s initial phase targets the permanent storage of 400,000 tonnes of CO? annually, with the potential to scale up to 8 million tonnes per year by 2030. The arrival of the new CO? carrier will be vital in ensuring this ambition becomes a reality – not only for Denmark but for Europe’s broader climate goals.