Philadelphia Starts Construction on Homeport Cruise Terminal

The Port of Philadelphia announced the groundbreaking for the new PhilaPort Cruise Terminal as the city looks to capitalize on the rapid growth in cruise travel. Philadelphia has not had a cruise business since at least 2011, with travelers forced to go to either New York or Baltimore to sail on a cruise.

Norwegian Cruise Line in 2024 announced that it had entered into a new agreement with Philadelphia to seasonally homeport its cruise ship Norwegian Jewel (93,500 gross tons) in the city for cruises to Bermuda and other destinations. They said the new homeport for NCL would provide residents in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region more access to cruising, with NCL committed to run cruises through October 17, 2026.

Regional homeporting is a growing trend in the cruise industry over the past decade of more. Norwegian was an early innovator, positioning ships closer to more people, making it possible to drive to their vacations instead of the traditional fly-cruise market. Smaller cities, ranging from Baltimore and Norfolk a well as Charleston for many years, Boston, Galveston, Tampa, have seen their cruise business develop based on people driving to the port.

Philadelphia’s new terminal is the result of coordinated efforts and partnership among PhilaPort, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Energy Transfer Marketing and Terminals (ETMT). PhilaPort and ETMT have finalized the agreement of sale of property for the site in Tinicum Township, formerly known as the Hog Island Dock Terminal Facility, clearing the way for its redevelopment. It is a 16-acre site adjacent to Philadelphia International Airport.

PhilaPort will manage all marine-side improvements, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will lead the land-side construction and development of the terminal. Under a seven-year berthing agreement running from April 15, 2026, through March 31, 2033, NCLH’s cruise brands will operate as Philadelphia’s exclusive homeport with an initial commitment of 41 sailings per year.

“This is a unique opportunity, and we are fortunate to have two outstanding partners in Energy Transfer and Norwegian Cruise Line, both of whom see tremendous potential in Philadelphia,” said Jeff Theobald, PhilaPort Executive Director and CEO. “It took a lot of hard work to bring this agreement together, and Energy Transfer and Norwegian Cruise Line were committed every step of the way. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we are ready and excited to welcome cruise passengers this spring.”

The terminal’s inaugural season will also likely benefit as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026, with Philadelphia hosting a wide range of events and tourism experiences.

According to PhilaPort officials, cruise operations at the new terminal are projected to generate 2,185 direct and indirect jobs and approximately $300 million in annual economic output throughout Pennsylvania, supporting labor-intensive services that contribute to regional economic well-being.

