Euronav Selects SQLearn for its Training Needs

Credit: SQLearn

By MarEx 2019-05-19 03:00:14

SQLearn proudly announces its collaboration with the large tanker company Euronav, providing e-learning courses from its Dolphin Library and Dolphin System for the Euronav Ship Management Hellas & SAS operating fleet of 52 vessels.

“In our continuous effort to provide our crew with specialized training, we at Euronav are pleased to select SQLearn as one of our providers. Through its innovative suite of e-learning products and services, SQLearn adds to our ability of providing appropriate training to our staff and to operate in accordance with the highest standards of safety,” says Michail Malliaros, Fleet Personnel Manager of Euronav Ship Management Hellas.

SQLearn’s Dolphin Library is consisted of interactive e-learning courses that cover the training needs of the shipping companies. The e- learning courses are based on STCW topics that cover national, international and flag requirements.

Dolphin System is a web based e-learning system specifically designed for the shipping industry, offered via a hardware solution for onboard training.

“SQLearn provides a modern and innovative way to improve safety on board and risk management, as training contributes to identifying, understanding and eliminating risks. We pioneer to use e-learning for the advancement of maritime training with flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques and Dolphin Platforms with its unique and ingenious conception proves it fully. We feel honored that Euronav has selected our company for its training needs,” highlights Spyros Goumas, SQLearn’s CEO.

