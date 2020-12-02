ERMA FIRST Receives Chinese Flag and CCS Type Approvals

Mr An Yuan Senior Surveyor CCS Athens Branch, Mr Jiping Chen Managing Director CCS Athens Branch, Dr Efi Tsolaki Chief Scientific Officer ERMA FIRST, Mr Stampedakis Konstantinos, Managing Director ERMA FIRST, Mr Wenjie Wei, Survey Manager CCS Athens Branc By The Maritime Executive 12-01-2020 10:46:00

ERMA FIRST has received an amended Type Approval from the China Classification Society (CCS) for its strong-selling FIT range of ballast water management systems and awarded Certificate under the Authority of the Government of the People’s Republic of China. The system, which uses advanced full-flow electro-chlorination technology, can now be used on Chinese flagged vessels and is the first such system to receive approval in China under IMO Resolution MEPC 300 (72).

The approval is valid for the full range of models 75-3000 with the option of its three filter types: FILTERSAFE, FILTREX and HYDAC.

Commenting on the announcement, ERMA FIRST Managing Director Konstantinos Stampedakis said:

“The owners and managers of Chinese flagged ships now have the option to install a highly flexible, simple to use, low energy and fully compliant ballast water management system. They can be reassured of our experience of working with Chinese shipyards on both newbuilds and retrofits. ERMA FIRST FIT has a proven track record and is used by some of the biggest names in the international shipping industry. We already have a strong local technical presence through our Shanghai office and provide excellent after-sales support both locally and around the world.”

He added:

“Achieving Chinese type-approval can be a challenging process, but the China Classification Society proved to be an innovative and resourceful partner who helped guide us through the legal complexities.”

Commenting on the announcement, CCS Piraeus Greece Managing Director Jiping Chen said:

"ERMA FIRST is an innovative Greek marine product manufacturer. We are very happy to approve the advanced full-flow electro-chlorination technology used in their ballast water management systems on behalf of the Chinese flag administration. This is very good news for Chinese shipowners and for Chinese environmental protection efforts."

The ERMA FIRST FIT ballast water management system has a small footprint and can be installed on coastal vessels as well as larger vessel types. Chinese waters vary significantly, ranging from clear offshore waters to highly turbid coastal areas. Using advanced full-flow electro-chlorination, backed up with a filtration system, means that ERMA FIRST FIT is able to cope with challenging waters without impacting cargo operations.

ERMA FIRST has 80 service engineers in China and has 10 years of experience of installing and maintaining ballast water management systems. Its FIT system already holds USCG Type Approval, Final Approval by IMO and Class Type Approval.

The company has been developing ballast water management systems since 2007 and has successfully installed systems on all vessel types and sizes.

