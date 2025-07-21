Enhanced ABS Lashing Notation Provides Flexibility for Container Operators

[By: ABS]

ABS enhanced its CLP-V(PARR) lashing notation to include a seasonality factor which gives additional operational flexibility to container ship operators.

Introduced in 2024, the CLP-V(PARR) notation combines the ABS computer lashing program with mandatory parametric roll guidance, allowing operators to optimize stowage and lashing of containers, up to an additional tier of containers on deck, with reduced risk of loss due to parametric rolling.

The new seasonality factor, in combination with the route splitting approach, gives shipowners the opportunity to optimize loading on each leg of a voyage, while also gaining flexibility from additional seasonal differences.

“ABS employs a unique approach to calculate load reduction factors on specific routes, sections and seasons rather than on a complete voyage. With the combination of route splitting and seasonality, this new notation is offering valuable options to container operators,” said Christoph Rasewsky, ABS Global Container Sector Lead.

“By analyzing sea conditions using wave scatter diagrams from hindcast wave data for specific sections and seasons, carriers can apply more specific load reduction factors while reducing the risk of cargo loss from parametric rolling with digital onboard operational guidance. The mandatory parametric roll guidance for this notation is setting a new industry standard for safe ship operation even in adverse weather conditions,” said Peter Kim, ABS Senior Principal Engineer.

From the voyage of the first containership, Ideal X, in 1956, ABS has been at the forefront of providing classification and technical services for containerships operating around the world. Learn more here.