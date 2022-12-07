Elliot Bay Design Group Designs a Harbor Power and Charging Barge

BDG Designs Harbor Power and Charging Barge

As announced at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has designed a harbor power and charging barge. This innovative design offers ports and harbors a cost-conscious and high-performing option to minimize emissions from large vessels both pier side and at anchor.

Delivering 7 megawatts (MW) of continuous power generated by methanol, this floating mobile platform is capable of cold ironing even the most demanding vessels both at the pier and at anchor for up to two weeks before refueling.

In addition, it offers double duty as an "in-field" DC charging station for electric harbor tugs and other smaller service vessels. An independent ultra-low emission and nearly silent 1 megawatt system with 10 megawatt-hours (MWh) of reserve capacity continuously replenishes its reserve to provide fast charging capacity on-demand directly in the operating field of the vessels it serves. No need to spend time and waste energy running to and from the dock, and no need for costly and intrusive pier side charging infrastructure.

The vessel is equipped with a Wartsila W32M Tier IV methanol generator for cold ironing and features e1 Marine's M30 hydrogen reformer technology coupled with PowerCell's PS-185 Fuel Cell system for fast charging. This unique combination of commercially available technologies offers exhaust emission reductions of 70%+ compared with conventional diesel at equivalent power. Zero full cycle emission is also achievable with an optional Wartsila carbon capture system and certified green methanol fuel.

All of this capability is intelligently integrated into a barge platform less than 225' in length making it safe and convenient for use in the world's busiest ports and tightest harbors. Double hull protection of the methanol storage tanks, T1(b) Classification by Lloyd's Register and Marpol 21.1.2 compliance, further optimize its safety and environmental benefit.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.