Econowind Passes 100th VentoFoil Unit Sold

[By: Econowind]

Growing adoption of Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion for sustainable shipping

Econowind has surpassed 100 VentoFoil units sold, marking a major milestone in the shipping industry’s shift towards Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion. The increasing adoption of the VentoFoil system reflects shipowners’ drive to cut fuel consumption, reduce CO? emissions, and comply with tightening global regulations.

Since the first two units were installed on MV Ankie in 2018, Econowind has steadily expanded its reach. Today, 32 VentoFoil units are in operation, 33 are currently in production or ready for installation, and another 37 are set for delivery in 2025. The VentoFoil technology has been successfully deployed on bulk carriers, tankers, RoRo, and container vessels.

“Surpassing 100 VentoFoil units sold is a clear sign that Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion is gaining real momentum,” said Chiel de Leeuw, CCO of Econowind. “With rising fuel costs and increasingly strict environmental regulations, shipowners are embracing wind power as a proven solution. As we scale up production, we’re eager to help even more vessels transition to greener shipping. The low weight and tiltable VentoFoils are ideal for ship owners who value flexibility.”

Ramping up production in Zeewolde

To meet growing demand, Econowind is scaling up production at its facility in Zeewolde. The expanded space and optimized processes allow for higher output and shorter lead times, ensuring more shipowners can benefit from VentoFoil technology. This strategic move positions Econowind to ramp up manufacturing as the industry accelerates its shift toward low-carbon shipping solutions.

The VentoFoil Family

The VentoFoil range offers flexible solutions with 10m, 16m, 24m, and 30m versions, catering to various vessel sizes and operational needs. Next to the fixed mounts Econowind offers containerized and Flatrack VentoFoil units. These can be easily transferred between vessels, making it a practical, scalable solution for shipowners looking to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon emissions while maintaining operational flexibility.

A solution for compliance: The Wind Reward Factor

From 2025, FuelEU Maritime will tighten CO? reduction targets, rising from 2% to 80% by 2050. Shipowners using VentoFoil technology benefit from the Wind Reward Factor (WRF), which lowers their vessel’s reported emissions, making compliance with FuelEU Maritime, CII, and ETS regulations easier and more cost-effective. By integrating VentoFoils, they reduce fuel costs, cut carbon allowance expenses, and improve

