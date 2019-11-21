Ecochlor to Demonstrate BWM System at Marintec China

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-21 15:12:28

Ecochlor, Inc. will display its ballast water management system (BWMS) at Marintec China, Stand N3D5N, to give customers an opportunity to understand why the system is widely regarded as one of the best, most reliable technologies available worldwide.

Ecochlor’s treatment technology is unique, using chlorine dioxide (ClO2) and generated by a simple process on board the vessel to treat the ballast water during a single pass at uptake. The system does not treat on discharge and there is no need for a neutralization stage.

The Ecochlor BWMS offers a number of advantages over other techniques. It is completely effective in all water types and conditions without the need for crew to adjust the operating parameters. This technology allows for a consistent, easy-to-use system for the crew without any uncertainty over its effectiveness when faced with varying water types.

The Ecochlor BWMS is a top-of-the-line system due to its very high reliability and unmatched customer support program. Ecochlor’s three “Pillars of Reliability” include: simple technology; high quality engineering and construction; and, guaranteed shipboard visits two times per year. The Ecochlor BWMS is backed by EcoCare®, the only ballast water treatment efficacy compliance guarantee in the industry.

Steve Candito, Ecochlor’s CEO, said: “With more than 16 years in the industry, Ecochlor has a long history of providing timely and expert support to our customers in keeping their ballast water management system in compliance. We are not in this business for the short-term, our focus is to continue to offer shipowners the reliable performance of our system necessary for global shipping both now and in the future.”

