Eastern Shipbuilding Group Launches Long Island Ferry

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.]

On Friday, May 3rd, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) successfully launched the ferry LONG ISLAND (ESG Hull 228) at its Allanton Shipyard in Panama City, FL. The new passenger and auto ferry is destined to operate between Bridgeport, CT, and Port Jefferson, NY, traversing the Long Island Sound. The vessel was christened by Rosemary McAllister, Director of Strategy, and attended by representatives from vessel owners Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, a subsidiary of McAllister Towing.

"This launch is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team at Eastern Shipbuilding Group," said Joey D’Isernia, CEO, and Chairman of ESG. "We are honored to partner with our friends at McAllister Towing and contribute to enhancing the transportation infrastructure for the residents and tourists of Long Island. This ferry will not only serve as a vital link between communities, but also exemplify our commitment to delivering excellence to our valued customers."

The ferry LONG ISLAND, measuring 302 feet, is designed to accommodate both vehicles and passengers, and is designed with several enhancements including Tier IV main engines, increased crew capacity, and an upgraded furniture package. Scheduled for delivery later this year, this state-of-the-art vessel will join a fleet that includes two other Eastern-built ferries: the P.T. BARNUM (1999) and the GRAND REPUBLIC (2003). McAllister Towing has been a longstanding partner with ESG, having commissioned more than a dozen vessels from the shipbuilder.

The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson Steamboat Company provides safe, scenic, and relaxing transit across Long Island Sound for hundreds of thousands of passengers and cars every year. The addition of the ferry LONG ISLAND will upgrade and expand the service. Buck McAllister, the President of the ferry company, said “P.T. Barnum, the founder of the ferry, once said that the noblest art is that of making others happy. All of those who have worked to make the ferry service what it is today can be very proud of their role helping drivers on the I-95 and Long Island Expressway. Eastern Shipbuilding has provided our company with over a dozen high quality vessels and transformed the maritime services we can offer. We are very thankful to Eastern Shipbuilding and the D’Isernia family for the happiness this new vessel will bring to our employees and customers for generations to come.” The addition of the LONG ISLAND will help ensure that a three-vessel schedule can be provided for the peak periods when demand is most critical, a most welcome improvement.

VESSEL SPECS:

Ferry LONG ISLAND - Hull 228

Customer - Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company

Type - Auto & Passenger Ferry

Length – 302 ft

Delivery - 2024