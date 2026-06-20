Easterly Clear Ocean Tranche I Delivers Strong Investor Returns

[By: Easterly Clear Ocean]

Easterly Clear Ocean (“ECO” or “the Company”), a maritime investment platform and Strategic Partner of Easterly Asset Management, today announced the successful exit of all vessels in its inaugural investment fund, ECO Tranche I. All remaining vessels were sold in Q2 2026 and will be delivered to buyers by Q3 2026. ECO I is expected to achieve an estimated 63% net Internal Rate of Return (IRR) and an estimated 4.25x net multiple at close, subject to final audit and verification. Since its inception on August 4, 2021, the fund has already delivered a 297% Distributed to Paid-In Capital (DPI) to investors, representing the highest DPI among 2021 vintage buyout funds based on Preqin data. i

Founded in 2021, ECO was established to capitalize on inefficiencies in the approximately $15 trillionii global shipping market and provide investors with access to an opaque asset class that serves as the backbone of the global economy. By combining deep industry expertise with direct ownership and operational control, ECO offers differentiated exposure to maritime assets, an essential, under-owned sector where access, relationships, and execution can drive durable income and attractive total returns. This framework is rooted in a disciplined investment philosophy focused on long-term value creation.

“The results achieved in Tranche I reflect our unique, rigorous approach to sourcing, operating, and opportunistically exiting assets at the right time,” said Darrell Crate, Founder and Managing Principal of Easterly Asset Management. “As part of our lineup of curated investment strategies, our maritime offering can provide exposure to real assets that are uncorrelated to traditional markets. In an environment of extended exit timelines and uneven liquidity, we aim to generate a high DPI over a shorter-duration investment period with the goal of ultimately making investors’ portfolios better.”

While much of private equity remains locked in longer holding periods with limited distributions, ECO Tranche I delivered realized returns and meaningful cash back to investors on an accelerated timeline. The fund closed in March 2022 with the acquisition of seven chemical tankers and opportunistically exited three vessels in June 2024 before completing the sale of the remaining fleet in June 2026.

“ECO’s successful exit from Tranche I is a meaningful indicator for our strategy,” said Jake Scott, Chief Operating Officer of Easterly Clear Ocean. “Our investment approach centers on disciplined asset selection, hands-on operational oversight, and well-timed exits, which we believe are key to generating both income and capital appreciation for investors.”

Since inception, the company has deployed nearly $400 million across Tranches I–IV, advancing Easterly’s broader strategy of income-oriented investing in essential maritime assets.

“In today’s private markets environment, investors are increasingly focused on discernment and partnering with managers who can offer something truly differentiated,” said Phil (PJ) Juliano Jr., Head of Sales for Easterly Asset Management. “Maritime is a compelling asset class in its own right, and with our deep expertise and hands-on approach, we believe Easterly Clear Ocean is uniquely positioned to deliver on both."

Building on the successful realization of Tranche I and momentum from previous tranches, ECO is currently raising capital for its latest fund, ECO Fleet Holdings V LP (ECO V), which launched in August 2025. The Company has begun deploying capital into five vessels, three dry bulk carriers and two stainless chemical tankers. The ECO V portfolio reflects a disciplined rotation out of earlier-vintage assets at what we believe are favorable valuations and into newer, more modern vessels acquired at attractive entry points. ECO believes this approach positions the portfolio to generate continued income and capital appreciation over time, consistent with its strategy of profitably acquiring, operating, and ultimately exiting assets.

To learn more about Easterly Clear Ocean, visit our website here.