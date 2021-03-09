Drew Marine Acquires Drinking Water & Disinfectant Business

Drew International has signed an agreement with Flow Water Technologies of Cyprus for the acquisition of their Drinking Water & Disinfection business. The acquired business will fall under Drew Marine and consists of point-of use cabinets for installation in the galley, bridge, crew quarters, sick bay, and other areas of a vessel. One unit purifies and re-mineralizes water to the highest quality standards, while a second unit generates ready-to-use hypochlorous acid for hard surface disinfection.

The complete system helps to eliminate problematic inventory issues many vessels now suffer – storage of individual disposable plastic water bottles – increasingly restricted by environmental regulations, and storage of chlorinated disinfectants whose efficacy degrades over time.



Manufacturing of the units will remain in Cyprus, with the goal of bringing assembly to Drew’s other regional centers over the longer term.

In conjunction with this deal, Tom Perlich will be joining Drew Marine to lead the Drinking Water & Disinfection business; along with filling the newly created role of Vice President- Marine Business Development for Drew Marine’s parent company, Drew International.

“We are excited that we were able to acquire this technology from Flow Water as it is a natural fit for our Marine Segment,” said Frank J. Monteiro, President and CEO of Drew International. Adding, “these systems dovetail perfectly with existing Drew offerings for testing, treating, and maintaining potable water aboard ships. The elimination of plastic water bottles at sea is of great interest to our customers and these systems will do just that. We are also excited that Tom Perlich has decided to join us in his dual role as GM for the DW&D business and VP for Marine Business Development. Tom is well respected in the industry and his expertise will further allow us to add value accretive companies to our portfolio.”



“Drew Marine has been the expert in water treatment systems for many years. I’m thrilled to bring this important solution set to Drew for immediate deployment on vessels all around the world,” said Tom Perlich Vice President- Marine Business Development for Drew International. “Drew has the expertise, global reach, and reliable logistics to ensure the deployment of these systems and the chemistry needed to purify water for our customers for many years to come. The elimination of plastic water bottles at sea is something that the IMO has been focusing on.”

