DP World and World Food Programme Deliver Rice to Africa

[By DP World and World Food Programme]

The pro-bono arrangement covering part of the ocean freight costs from India to East Africa will support WFP humanitarian response operations in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda, where millions face acute food insecurity

DP World and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have delivered 5,000 metric tonnes of rice to support humanitarian response operations in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda, helping vulnerable communities facing acute food insecurity.

The shipments demonstrate how the two organisations are working together to strengthen humanitarian supply chains and improve access to essential food supplies in high-need communities.

The consignments were delivered through DP World’s Shipping Solutions business (formerly Unifeeder), transporting essential food supplies from DP World’s Mundra Terminal, India, to its Port of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The cargo will support WFP’s ongoing emergency food assistance programmes for vulnerable communities facing acute food insecurity.

From Dar es Salaam, WFP transported the cargo overland through its regional logistics network to humanitarian operations in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

The DRC is currently experiencing one of the world’s largest hunger crises, driven by conflict and displacement and compounded by the ongoing effects of the Ebola outbreak. More than 27 million people are facing acute food insecurity across the country. Burundi is also under growing humanitarian pressures following the arrival of families fleeing insecurity in eastern DRC, placing additional strain on vulnerable communities and local food systems. Rwanda continues to support refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries.

The shipments will help sustain WFP’s life-saving operations and enable food assistance for more than 14,200 additional people for one month.

By contributing in-kind logistics support, DP World is helping WFP extend the reach and efficiency of its humanitarian operations at a time when humanitarian needs continue to rise globally while funding constraints intensify. The shipments form part of a broader collaboration between DP World and WFP signed in 2025, to improve the efficiency, reach, and sustainability of humanitarian logistics networks.

As part of the partnership, DP World’s Shipping Solutions is leveraging its growing network and agile fleet to support WFP with enhanced access to critical supplies for high-need communities. DP World’s Shipping Solutions operates a fleet of 100+ container vessels, connecting over 200 ports through its coastal, short-sea and feedering solutions, with more than 16,000 port calls a year.

Beyond emergency response, DP World works to build more resilient supply chains that improve disaster preparedness, strengthen regional logistics capabilities and support long-term recovery efforts. By combining commercial logistics expertise with purpose-driven partnerships, DP World helps ensure that vital aid reaches communities faster, more reliably and at greater scale.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, DP World, said: “At DP World, we play a vital role in keeping critical supplies moving when they are needed most. We are proud to support WFP’s life-saving work through our Shipping Solutions network to move 5,000 metric tonnes of rice to East Africa. This partnership shows what can be achieved when humanitarian expertise and global supply chain capability come together with a shared purpose.”

Ayla Bajwa, Group Senior Vice President - Sustainability, DP World, said: “Trade has the power to improve lives, particularly when global logistics networks are mobilised to support communities facing significant challenges. By working alongside WFP, we are applying our expertise and infrastructure to help ensure vital food supplies reach those who need them most. This collaboration reflects our commitment to creating positive social impact through trade while supporting more resilient and inclusive supply chains.”

Alex Marianelli, Director of Supply Chain, WFP, said: "As humanitarian needs continue to outpace available resources, partnerships like this are essential to ensuring that life-saving food assistance reaches communities facing hunger. We are grateful for DP World's support, which has helped us move vital food supplies more efficiently and extend life-saving assistance to thousands more families in need. This collaboration demonstrates how humanitarian organizations and the private sector can work together to strengthen supply chains and reach vulnerable communities with greater speed and reliability."

By combining DP World’s global logistics capabilities with WFP’s humanitarian reach and operational expertise, the two organisations are working together to ensure critical food supplies reach communities in need — reliably, efficiently, and at scale.

*WFP does not endorse any products or services.

