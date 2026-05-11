Dover Welcomes Four Cruise Ships in One Day for the First Time

[By Port of Dover (UK)]

Dover Cruise has delivered its busiest cruise day ever after Celebrity Eclipse, Viking Sky, HX Expeditions’ MS Fram and Ponant’s Le Bellot all sailed into the Kent port simultaneously on Friday, 8th May for the Port’s first four-ship day. This landmark moment is another example of the continued growth of Dover Cruise, and its status as a premier cruise hub in the UK for both turnaround and transit calls.

On the same day, CLIA also hosted a ship visit to HX Expeditions’ MS Fram for around 100 travel agents, as part of its annual Expedition Summit.

Peter Wright, Head of Cruise at the Port of Dover said:

“We are excited to be celebrating this milestone, which is the culmination of months of planning. I’d like to thank our fantastic operations team for their efforts on the day, and throughout the season to ensure that guests and cruise lines receive the best travel experiences here in Dover.

“Delivering these four vessels demonstrates the significant capability that we have as a cruise port. This, combined with the investments that we are making, our excellent transport links, great customer service, and rich heritage show that 30 years on from the opening of our first cruise terminal, we remain a world class destination.

“I would also like to thank our cruise line partners. It was amazing to see our terminals and waterfront bustling with their guests from all over the world.”

The 2026 cruise season follows recent upgrade announcements, including the installation of new quick release hooks, which allow ships of up to 350m loa to dock (30m larger than previously). A new passenger boarding bridge will also be ready for 2027, enhancing the embarkation experience in Cruise Terminal 1. Dover is also the first UK port to achieve carbon net zero for scope 1 and 2.

