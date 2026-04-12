Dong Fang Offshore Selects ScanReach ConnectPOB for Offshore Wind Fleet

[By: Dong Fang Offshore]

ScanReach today announced that Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) has selected its ConnectPOB personnel-on-board (POB) and safety platform for deployment across the company’s existing and newbuild Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and Cable Laying Vessels (CLVs) supporting offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

Dong Fang Offshore is a key marine service provider supporting Taiwan’s offshore wind industry. The company’s fleet supports a wide range of offshore activities including installation support, cable laying operations, and long-term wind farm operations and maintenance.

As offshore wind vessels increasingly accommodate large numbers of technicians, project personnel and marine crew, having reliable visibility of personnel onboard across operational zones has become a critical component of safe and efficient vessel operations.

Operational visibility for offshore wind vessels

ScanReach’s ConnectPOB is part of the company’s operational safety and data platform, providing a scalable foundation for real-time personnel visibility onboard vessels operating in complex offshore environments.

Designed for fleet-wide deployment, the system enables operators to standardise safety procedures, improve operational awareness, and build a digital layer across assets without the need for cabling or structural modifications.

Wireless nodes installed throughout the vessel create coverage across key operational areas. Personnel are issued wearable devices that allow their presence onboard to be automatically detected, giving the vessel’s operations team a real-time overview of personnel distribution within defined zones strengthening day-to-day operational awareness and emergency response readiness.

“Offshore wind vessels often operate with teams working across multiple operational areas of the vessel. ConnectPOB gives lead operators an intuitive and reliable way to maintain visibility of personnel onboard while supporting efficient mustering and safety procedures.” said Michael Hendricks, APAC Director at ScanReach.

“We are pleased to support Dong Fang Offshore as they continue expanding their fleet in one of the world’s fastest-growing offshore wind markets across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Supporting Taiwan’s offshore wind expansion

Taiwan’s offshore wind sector continues to scale rapidly as the country invests in renewable energy capacity and supporting offshore infrastructure. For Dong Fang Offshore, implementing reliable safety and operational visibility systems is an important step in supporting this growth.

“Taiwan’s offshore wind industry is entering a period of significant expansion, and the vessels supporting these projects must operate to the highest standards of safety and operational awareness,” said Ollie Chasteauneuf, Fleet Manager at Dong Fang Offshore.

“With large numbers of technicians and project personnel working alongside our marine crews, having clear and reliable visibility of personnel onboard is essential. ScanReach’s ConnectPOB system provides a robust and practical solution that enhances both everyday operations and emergency preparedness. Our business extends worldwide, and we will continue to expand into emerging markets, promoting Dong Fang offshore capabilities globally, implementing dependable safety technologies like ConnectPOB will help ensure we maintain safe and efficient offshore operations.”

Because ConnectPOB operates on a wireless mesh architecture, the system can be deployed progressively across vessels without disrupting normal operations. This flexibility allows operators to implement personnel safety and visibility functionality across both existing vessels and newbuilds. ScanReach looks forward to supporting Dong Fang Offshore as the company continues to expand its fleet and contribute to the development of Taiwan’s offshore wind sector and its global footprint.

The deployment reinforces ScanReach’s growing leadership in the offshore wind segment, where increasing vessel complexity and larger project teams demand scalable, wireless safety infrastructure. By delivering consistent personnel visibility across vessels and projects, ConnectPOB is becoming a standard for operators seeking to enhance safety performance and future-proof their fleets